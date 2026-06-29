A U.S. Marine waves an American Flag following a naturalization ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, California, July 2, 2026. Fifty new American citizens from 23 countries were sworn in during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 19:27
|Photo ID:
|9792744
|VIRIN:
|260702-N-VM650-2004
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naturalization Ceremony aboard USS Midway Museum [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.