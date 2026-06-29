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    Naturalization Ceremony aboard USS Midway Museum [Image 10 of 12]

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    Naturalization Ceremony aboard USS Midway Museum

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Charles J Scudella III 

    Naval Base San Diego

    U.S. Navy Seaman Isoa Cakaunivalu waves an American Flag during a naturalization ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, California, July 2, 2026. Fifty new American citizens from 23 countries were sworn in during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 19:27
    Photo ID: 9792740
    VIRIN: 260702-N-VM650-1595
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.94 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Naturalization Ceremony aboard USS Midway Museum [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Charles J Scudella III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Naturalization Ceremony aboard USS Midway Museum
    Naturalization Ceremony aboard USS Midway Museum
    Naturalization Ceremony aboard USS Midway Museum
    Naturalization Ceremony aboard USS Midway Museum
    Naturalization Ceremony aboard USS Midway Museum
    Naturalization Ceremony aboard USS Midway Museum
    Naturalization Ceremony aboard USS Midway Museum
    Naturalization Ceremony aboard USS Midway Museum
    Naturalization Ceremony aboard USS Midway Museum
    Naturalization Ceremony aboard USS Midway Museum
    Naturalization Ceremony aboard USS Midway Museum
    Naturalization Ceremony aboard USS Midway Museum

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