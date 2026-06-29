Naturalization Ceremony aboard USS Midway Museum

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U.S. Navy Seaman Isoa Cakaunivalu waves an American Flag during a naturalization ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, California, July 2, 2026. Fifty new American citizens from 23 countries were sworn in during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)