Naturalization Ceremony aboard USS Midway Museum

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U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Bungay, commanding officer, Naval Base San Diego, delivers keynote remarks during a naturalization ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, California, July 2, 2026. Fifty new American citizens from 23 countries were sworn in during the ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Charles J. Scudella III)