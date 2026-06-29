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    Silent Drill Platoon performs aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24) [Image 10 of 12]

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    Silent Drill Platoon performs aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon perform aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24) in New York City, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 17:12
    Photo ID: 9792621
    VIRIN: 260704-M-LF727-1496
    Resolution: 6944x4632
    Size: 6.96 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Silent Drill Platoon performs aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24) [Image 12 of 12], by LCpl Michael Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Silent Drill Platoon performs aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24)
    Silent Drill Platoon performs aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24)
    Silent Drill Platoon performs aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24)
    Silent Drill Platoon performs aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24)
    Silent Drill Platoon performs aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24)
    Silent Drill Platoon performs aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24)
    Silent Drill Platoon performs aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24)
    Silent Drill Platoon performs aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24)
    Silent Drill Platoon performs aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24)
    Silent Drill Platoon performs aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24)
    Silent Drill Platoon performs aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24)
    Silent Drill Platoon performs aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24)

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    blue green team
    International Naval Review
    USMC News
    America250
    INR250

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