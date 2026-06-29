Silent Drill Platoon performs aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24)

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Quinton Greeson, rifle inspector with the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon is interviewed aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24) in New York City, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)