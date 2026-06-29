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    INR250 Navy Band Concert [Image 3 of 4]

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    INR250 Navy Band Concert

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Shen 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    260702-N-FY193-1424 NEW YORK (July 2, 2026)
    Sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy Jack Tar Brass Band entertain the crowd at a live concert in Times Square, during International Naval Review (INR) 250, July 2, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mike Shen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 15:38
    Photo ID: 9792492
    VIRIN: 260702-N-FY193-1424
    Resolution: 5019x3585
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, INR250 Navy Band Concert [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Shen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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