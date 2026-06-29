260702-N-FY193-1378 NEW YORK (July 2, 2026)
The U.S. Navy Jack Tar Brass Band performs a musical set live in Times Square, during International Naval Review (INR) 250, July 2, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mike Shen)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 15:38
|Photo ID:
|9792490
|VIRIN:
|260702-N-FY193-1378
|Resolution:
|4918x3513
|Size:
|4.49 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, INR250 Navy Band Concert [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Michael Shen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.