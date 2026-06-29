INR250 Navy Band Concert

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260702-N-FY193-1378 NEW YORK (July 2, 2026)

The U.S. Navy Jack Tar Brass Band performs a musical set live in Times Square, during International Naval Review (INR) 250, July 2, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mike Shen)