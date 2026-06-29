CNO Participates in International Fleet Review 250

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Ships and aircraft participate in the International Naval Review 250 in New York City, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio).