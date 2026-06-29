Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Daryl Caudle conducts a media interview aboard USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) during the International Naval Review 250 in New York City, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio).
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 15:13
|Photo ID:
|9792477
|VIRIN:
|260704-N-ES994-1062
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO Participates in International Fleet Review 250 [Image 7 of 7], by SCPO Elliott Fabrizio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.