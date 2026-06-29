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    CNO Participates in International Fleet Review 250 [Image 2 of 7]

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    CNO Participates in International Fleet Review 250

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Elliott Fabrizio 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle sails in the International Naval Review 250 in New York City, July 4, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Elliott Fabrizio).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 15:13
    Photo ID: 9792478
    VIRIN: 260704-N-ES994-1159
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CNO Participates in International Fleet Review 250 [Image 7 of 7], by SCPO Elliott Fabrizio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CNO Participates in International Fleet Review 250
    CNO Participates in International Fleet Review 250
    CNO Participates in International Fleet Review 250
    CNO Participates in International Fleet Review 250
    CNO Participates in International Fleet Review 250
    CNO Participates in International Fleet Review 250
    CNO Participates in International Fleet Review 250

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