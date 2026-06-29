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    Liberty State Park Aviation Static Display Event [Image 10 of 10]

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    Liberty State Park Aviation Static Display Event

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Pierce Luck 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Jersey City, NJ (July 3, 2026) – The United Kingdom Royal Ceremonial Band performs at Liberty State Park during International Naval Review (INR) 250 in Jersey City, July 3, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps have stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pierce Luck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 15:19
    Photo ID: 9792475
    VIRIN: 260703-N-SK738-1459
    Resolution: 4666x3583
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Liberty State Park Aviation Static Display Event [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Pierce Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Liberty State Park Aviation Static Display Event
    Liberty State Park Aviation Static Display Event
    Liberty State Park Aviation Static Display Event
    Liberty State Park Aviation Static Display Event
    Liberty State Park Aviation Static Display Event
    Liberty State Park Aviation Static Display Event
    Liberty State Park Aviation Static Display Event
    Liberty State Park Aviation Static Display Event
    Liberty State Park Aviation Static Display Event
    Liberty State Park Aviation Static Display Event

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    INR 250

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