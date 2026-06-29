Liberty State Park Aviation Static Display Event

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Jersey City, NJ (July 3, 2026) – U.S. Marine Corps Ceremonial Band and the United Kingdom Royal Ceremonial Band perform at Liberty State Park during International Naval Review (INR) 250 in Jersey City, July 3, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps have stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Pierce Luck)