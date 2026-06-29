Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Fourth of July All Hands Call in Quang Tri, Vietnam

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Leadership and personnel assigned to Pacific Partnership 2026 pose for a photo during an all-hands call commemorating the Fourth of July in Quang Tri, Vietnam, July 4, 2026. America and the U.S. Navy celebrate 250 years of service, sacrifice, and maritime strength. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)