Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Fourth of July All Hands Call in Quang Tri, Vietnam

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U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Reyes, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), left, Cmdr. Joseph D. Ciacci, neurosurgeon assigned to PP26, center, and Navy Hospitalman Treyson Grams, surgical technician assigned to PP26, cut a cake commemorating the Fourth of July at an all-hands call in Quang Tri, Vietnam, July 4, 2026. America and the U.S. Navy celebrate 250 years of service, sacrifice, and maritime strength. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)