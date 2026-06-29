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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Fourth of July All Hands Call in Quang Tri, Vietnam [Image 4 of 5]

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Fourth of July All Hands Call in Quang Tri, Vietnam

    QUANG TRI, VIETNAM

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Reyes, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), left, Cmdr. Joseph D. Ciacci, neurosurgeon assigned to PP26, center, and Navy Hospitalman Treyson Grams, surgical technician assigned to PP26, cut a cake commemorating the Fourth of July at an all-hands call in Quang Tri, Vietnam, July 4, 2026. America and the U.S. Navy celebrate 250 years of service, sacrifice, and maritime strength. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 11:19
    Photo ID: 9792230
    VIRIN: 260704-N-ED646-2218
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 12.08 MB
    Location: QUANG TRI, VN
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Fourth of July All Hands Call in Quang Tri, Vietnam [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Fourth of July All Hands Call in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Fourth of July All Hands Call in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Fourth of July All Hands Call in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Fourth of July All Hands Call in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Fourth of July All Hands Call in Quang Tri, Vietnam

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    TAGS

    Pacific Partnership
    America 250
    PP26
    Freedom 250th

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