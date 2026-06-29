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Four F-16 Fighting Falcon fighters assigned to the South Dakota Air National Guard’s 114th Fighter Wing fly over the Mount Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone, South Dakota, as part of the Freedom 250 at Mount Rushmore celebration, July 3, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)