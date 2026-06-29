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Four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to the South Dakota Army National Guard fly over the Mount Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone, South Dakota, as part of the Freedom 250 at Mount Rushmore celebration, July 3, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)