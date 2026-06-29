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A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress flies over the Mount Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone, South Dakota, as part of the Freedom 250 at Mount Rushmore celebration, July 3, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)