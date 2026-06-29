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    Freedom 250 at Mount Rushmore [Image 1 of 6]

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    Freedom 250 at Mount Rushmore

    KEYSTONE, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely 

    National Guard Bureau

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress flies over the Mount Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone, South Dakota, as part of the Freedom 250 at Mount Rushmore celebration, July 3, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 02:24
    Photo ID: 9791932
    VIRIN: 260703-A-VX744-1441
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: KEYSTONE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Freedom 250 at Mount Rushmore [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    B-52
    South Dakota
    Mount Rushmore
    U.S. Air Force

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