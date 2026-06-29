Rockaway Twp., N.J. — Community members, military veterans, and local elected officials gathered July 2 to commemorate the opening of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall, paying tribute to the more than 58,000 Americans who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.
The opening ceremony marked the beginning of the Moving Wall's several-day stay in Rockaway, where visitors will have the opportunity to reflect, remember, and honor those whose names are etched into the memorial.
Serving as the keynote speaker, U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Craig A. Bonham II, emphasized the importance of preserving the legacy of Vietnam veterans while recognizing the enduring sacrifices made by service members and their families.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 00:48
|Photo ID:
|9791891
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-GY890-1007
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.35 MB
|Location:
|PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
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|0
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Honoring service and sacrifice: Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Commander opens Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall exhibit
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