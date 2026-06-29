Honoring service and sacrifice: Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Commander opens Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall exhibit

Photo By Eric Kowal | Rockaway Twp., N.J. — Community members, military veterans, and local elected...... read more read more Photo By Eric Kowal | Rockaway Twp., N.J. — Community members, military veterans, and local elected officials gathered July 2 to commemorate the opening of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall, paying tribute to the more than 58,000 Americans who lost their lives during the Vietnam War. The opening ceremony marked the beginning of the Moving Wall's several-day stay in Rockaway, where visitors will have the opportunity to reflect, remember, and honor those whose names are etched into the memorial. Serving as the keynote speaker, U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Craig A. Bonham II, emphasized the importance of preserving the legacy of Vietnam veterans while recognizing the enduring sacrifices made by service members and their families. see less | View Image Page

Rockaway Twp., N.J. — Community members, military veterans, and local elected officials gathered July 2 to commemorate the opening of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall, paying tribute to the more than 58,000 Americans who lost their lives during the Vietnam War.



The opening ceremony marked the beginning of the Moving Wall's several-day stay in Rockaway, where visitors will have the opportunity to reflect, remember, and honor those whose names are etched into the memorial.



Serving as the keynote speaker, U.S. Army Garrison Picatinny Arsenal Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Craig A. Bonham II, emphasized the importance of preserving the legacy of Vietnam veterans while recognizing the enduring sacrifices made by service members and their families.



“As we stand before the moving wall, we see thousands of names,” said Bonham. “But those names are far more than letters carved into stone. Each represents a life. A dream. A family. A story left unfinished.



“Some were sons and daughters. Some were husbands and wives. Some were brothers, sisters, classmates, teammates, and neighbors. They laughed, hoped, planned for the future, and loved those around them. Their sacrifice reminds us that the true cost of war is measured not only in battles fought, but in lives forever changed.

The garrison commander also acknowledged the unique role the Vietnam generation played in shaping today's military.



“When many Vietnam veterans returned home, they often did not receive the welcome they deserved,” Bonham said. “Instead of parades and celebrations, some faced misunderstanding, criticism, and indifference. Despite these challenges, they carried on. They built families, strengthened communities, and continued serving their nation in countless ways.



“Today, we have the opportunity—and the responsibility—to ensure that their service is never forgotten.”

The ceremony featured the presentation of colors, the national anthem, an invocation, and remarks from community leaders who helped bring the exhibit to the town. Representatives from veterans organizations joined local officials in welcoming visitors to the memorial, underscoring the community's commitment to honoring those who served.



Among those attending were members of the local veteran community, active-duty Soldiers, civic leaders, first responders, and residents spanning multiple generations. Families walked quietly among the panels following the ceremony, many pausing to locate the names of loved ones, friends, and fellow service members.



The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall is a half-size traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. Since its creation, the exhibit has visited hundreds of communities across the United States, allowing those unable to travel to the nation's capital an opportunity to experience the memorial closer to home.

For many veterans in attendance, the exhibit served as a deeply personal reminder of friendships forged in combat and lives forever changed by war. For younger visitors, it offered a powerful lesson in American history and military service.



“As the moving wall comes to our community, let it serve as a place where remembrance overcomes division, where gratitude replaces silence, and where honor is paid to those who gave so much for our country,” Bonham said.



“May we leave here committed to preserving their legacy, telling their stories, and ensuring that future generations understand the sacrifices made by the men and women of the Vietnam era.”



The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall will remain on display in Rockaway through July 6, where it is open to the public 24 hours a day. Organizers encourage residents, schools, veterans' groups, and visitors from surrounding communities to take time to experience the memorial and pay their respects.