Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Closing Ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam

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Members of Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), Pacific Friendship 2026 (PF26), and Vietnamese host nation representatives listen to remarks during the PP26 and PF26 joint closing ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam, July 3, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Paolo Peredo)