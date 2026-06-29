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    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Closing Ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam [Image 4 of 10]

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Closing Ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam

    QUANG TRI, VIETNAM

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Yarborough 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Reyes, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), delivers remarks during the PP26 and Pacific Friendship 2026 joint closing ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam, July 3, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 23:50
    Photo ID: 9791857
    VIRIN: 260703-N-JO245-1202
    Resolution: 4963x3545
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: QUANG TRI, VN
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Closing Ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Closing Ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Closing Ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Closing Ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Closing Ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Closing Ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Closing Ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Closing Ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Closing Ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Closing Ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Closing Ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam

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    allies
    partners
    Pacific Partnership
    PP 26
    Pacific Partnership26

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