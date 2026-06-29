Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 Closing Ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam

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Mr. Hoang Nam, vice chairman of Quang Tri Province People’s Committee, center right, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Joel Vowell, center left, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC), U.S. Army Maj. Gen. E. Darrin Cox, commandeering general, 18th Theater Medical Command and Army Forces assigned to Pacific Friendship 2026 (PF26), front left, and U.S. Navy Capt. Robert Reyes, mission commander of Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), front right, and distinguished visitors pose for a photo during PF26 and PP26 joint closing ceremony in Quang Tri, Vietnam, July 3, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Justin E. Yarborough)