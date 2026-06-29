USVI Heroes Return: 512th Soldiers Celebrated After Mission Success in CENTCOM

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U.S. Virgin Islands Soldiers, Sgt. Chantwan Turnbull and Sgt. D-Ganric Callwood, of the 512th Movement Control Company is received by their families and welcomed by a vibrant carnival ambassador at Cyril E. King Airport in Charlotte Amalie, USVI, July 3, 2026. The Sergeants returned from an 11-month deployment supporting operations in the CENTCOM area.