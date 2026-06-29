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    USVI Heroes Return: 512th Soldiers Welcomed After Mission Success in CENTCOM

    USVI Heroes Return: 512th Soldiers Celebrated After Mission Success in CENTCOM

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Virgin Islands Soldiers, Sgt. Chantwan Turnbull and Sgt. D-Ganric Callwood, of...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Story by Maj. Jose Robledo 

    1st Mission Support Command

    USVI Heroes Return: 512th Soldiers Welcomed After Mission Success in CENTCOM
    Sixteen Soldiers from the 512th Movement Control Company touched down on U.S. Virgin Islands soil, their home station, July 3, 2026, after an 11-month deployment in the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) area of operations. As part of the 1st Mission Support Command's 166th Regional Support Group, these Soldiers returned home to a warm welcome at their base in the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI).

    Two Soldiers, Sergeant Chantwan Turnbull and Sergeant D-Ganric Callwood, received an especially festive reception upon their return to the USVI. Family members and local airport ambassadors, dressed in vibrant carnival attire, greeted them. This joyous celebration highlighted the pride and appreciation for their service and safe return.

    During their deployment, SGT Turnbull and SGT Callwood served as 88N Transportation Management Coordinators. These pivotal roles involved ensuring the efficient movement of crucial military equipment, personnel, and supplies across the CENTCOM region. Their responsibilities demanded precision and dedication, reflecting the high standards of the 512th Movement Control Company and the Army of the Caribbean.
    Maj. Alexis Rodriguez, 512th Movement Control Company commander, praised their efforts, stating, “Our Soldiers demonstrated exceptional skill and adaptability. Their seamless execution of transportation missions directly contributed to the success of operations in the Middle East.”

    The homecoming served as a reminder of the sacrifices these Soldiers made during their prolonged absence. “Being away from family is never easy, but knowing we played a vital role kept us motivated,” shared SGT Turnbull. “The support from our families and community means everything,” added SGT Callwood, embracing the joyous atmosphere.

    As the nation prepares to celebrate Independence Day, the return of these Soldiers adds an extra layer of gratitude. Their commitment and service represent the strength and dedication of their unit. The community proudly honors their work and eagerly anticipates their reintegration into life at home.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 23:19
    Story ID: 569355
    Location: US
    Web Views: 16
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USVI Heroes Return: 512th Soldiers Welcomed After Mission Success in CENTCOM, by MAJ Jose Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USVI Heroes Return: 512th Soldiers Celebrated After Mission Success in CENTCOM
    USVI Heroes Return: 512th Soldiers Celebrated After Mission Success in CENTCOM
    USVI Heroes Return: 512th Soldiers Celebrated After Mission Success in CENTCOM
    USVI Heroes Return: 512th Soldiers Celebrated After Mission Success in CENTCOM

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