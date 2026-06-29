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    USVI Heroes Return: 512th Soldiers Celebrated After Mission Success in CENTCOM [Image 2 of 4]

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    USVI Heroes Return: 512th Soldiers Celebrated After Mission Success in CENTCOM

    CHARLOTTE AMALIE, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    07.03.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Mission Support Command

    U.S. Virgin Islands Soldiers, Sgt. Chantwan Turnbull and Sgt. D-Ganric Callwood, of the 512th Movement Control Company is received by their families and welcomed by a vibrant carnival ambassador at Cyril E. King Airport in Charlotte Amalie, USVI, July 3, 2026. The Sergeants returned from an 11-month deployment supporting operations in the CENTCOM area.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 23:18
    Photo ID: 9791801
    VIRIN: 260704-A-EN252-2411
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 456.4 KB
    Location: CHARLOTTE AMALIE, VI
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    USVI Heroes Return: 512th Soldiers Celebrated After Mission Success in CENTCOM
    USVI Heroes Return: 512th Soldiers Celebrated After Mission Success in CENTCOM
    USVI Heroes Return: 512th Soldiers Celebrated After Mission Success in CENTCOM
    USVI Heroes Return: 512th Soldiers Celebrated After Mission Success in CENTCOM

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