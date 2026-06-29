Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama and Panamanian partners provide relief support for the people in Venezuela affected by the Venezuelan earthquakes in Panama City, Panama, July 2, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command assigned U.S. military forces are supporting the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jabari Middleton)