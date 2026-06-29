Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama and Panamanian partners provide relief support for the people in Venezuela affected by the Venezuelan earthquakes in Panama City, Panama, July 2, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command assigned U.S. military forces are supporting the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jabari Middleton)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 19:50
|Photo ID:
|9791482
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-DY454-1009
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.04 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Jabari Middleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.