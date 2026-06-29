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    Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners [Image 10 of 15]

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    Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners

    PANAMA

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Jabari Middleton 

    U.S. Southern Command       

    Dovi Eisenman, President of the Chamber of Commerce of the Free Zone of Colon, speaks with the press while working with Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama and Panamanian partners providing relief support for the people in Venezuela affected by the Venezuelan earthquakes in Panama City, Panama, July 2, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jabari Middleton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 19:50
    Photo ID: 9791486
    VIRIN: 260702-A-DY454-1010
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.82 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Jabari Middleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners
    Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners
    Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners
    Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners
    Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners
    Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners
    Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners
    Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners
    Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners
    Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners
    Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners
    Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners
    Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners
    Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners
    Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners

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