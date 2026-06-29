Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama provides support for Venezuelan relief with Panamanian partners

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Dovi Eisenman, President of the Chamber of Commerce of the Free Zone of Colon, speaks with the press while working with Joint Security Cooperation Group-Panama and Panamanian partners providing relief support for the people in Venezuela affected by the Venezuelan earthquakes in Panama City, Panama, July 2, 2026. At the direction of U.S. Southern Command, assigned U.S. military forces are supporting the people of Venezuela in the aftermath of the June 24, 2026, earthquakes. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jabari Middleton)