U.S. Service Members attend NBC's Today Show during INR 250

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Country singer Maren Morris signs a U.S. Navy dixie cup cover after performing on NBC’s Today Show during International Naval Review (INR) 250 in New York, July 3, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Nelson)