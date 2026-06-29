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    U.S. Service Members attend NBC's Today Show during INR 250 [Image 4 of 8]

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    U.S. Service Members attend NBC's Today Show during INR 250

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jonathan Nelson 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Country singer Maren Morris performs on NBC’s Today Show during International Naval Review (INR) 250 in New York, July 3, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jonathan Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 19:08
    Photo ID: 9791411
    VIRIN: 260703-N-WO404-1184
    Resolution: 6388x4259
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Service Members attend NBC's Today Show during INR 250 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Jonathan Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Service Members attend NBC's Today Show during INR 250
    U.S. Service Members attend NBC's Today Show during INR 250
    U.S. Service Members attend NBC's Today Show during INR 250
    U.S. Service Members attend NBC's Today Show during INR 250
    U.S. Service Members attend NBC's Today Show during INR 250
    U.S. Service Members attend NBC's Today Show during INR 250
    U.S. Service Members attend NBC's Today Show during INR 250
    U.S. Service Members attend NBC's Today Show during INR 250

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    INR250
    Fleet Week NYC
    INR250 NYC
    US250

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