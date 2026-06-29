INR 250 U.S. Servicemembers Cook With Daugherty

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Chef Johnathan Daugherty, owner of Blackbarn restaurant in New York, holds a cooking class for servicemembers participating in International Naval Review (INR) 250. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch- constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)