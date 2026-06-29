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    INR 250 U.S. Servicemembers Cook With Daugherty [Image 3 of 3]

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    INR 250 U.S. Servicemembers Cook With Daugherty

    UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rylin Paul 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Chef Johnathan Daugherty, owner of Blackbarn restaurant in New York, holds a cooking class for servicemembers participating in International Naval Review (INR) 250. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch- constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 19:03
    Photo ID: 9791412
    VIRIN: 260702-N-MA550-1200
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.57 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, INR 250 U.S. Servicemembers Cook With Daugherty [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Rylin Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    INR 250 U.S. Servicemembers Cook With Daugherty
    INR 250 U.S. Servicemembers Cook With Daugherty
    INR 250 U.S. Servicemembers Cook With Daugherty

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