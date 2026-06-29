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    CNO Attends New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

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    CNO Attends New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell Ceremony

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Beam 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    U.S. Navy Adm. Daryl Caudle, Chief of Naval Operations, speaks at the closing bell ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, July 2, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Beam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 16:25
    Photo ID: 9791045
    VIRIN: 260702-N-AJ005-2069
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CNO Attends New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Cody Beam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CNO Attends New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell Ceremony
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