CNO Attends New York Stock Exchange Closing Bell Ceremony

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U.S. Navy Sailors attend the closing bell ceremony at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, July 2, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody Beam)