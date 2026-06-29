Patriotic Concert 2026

The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps performs at the Patriotic Concert in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on June 28th, 2026 to celebrate America's 250th Anniversary.
U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Sera
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 14:08
|Photo ID:
|9790758
|VIRIN:
|260628-A-BH425-1004
|Resolution:
|5702x3801
|Size:
|7.37 MB
|Location:
|LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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