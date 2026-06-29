Patriotic Concert 2026

Date Taken: 06.28.2026 Date Posted: 07.03.2026 14:08 Photo ID: 9790762 VIRIN: 260628-A-BH425-1006 Resolution: 6111x4074 Size: 5.47 MB Location: LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, US

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