(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Patriotic Concert 2026 [Image 8 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Patriotic Concert 2026

    LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Sera 

    The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps

    The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps Bugle Musician Sgt. 1st Class Nick Nichols and Bass Drum Musician Staff Sgt. Jackson Gilchrist performs at the Patriotic Concert in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on June 28th, 2026 to celebrate America's 250th Anniversary.
    U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Sera

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 14:08
    Photo ID: 9790767
    VIRIN: 260628-A-BH425-1008
    Resolution: 5246x3497
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patriotic Concert 2026 [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Shannon Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Patriotic Concert 2026
    Patriotic Concert 2026
    Patriotic Concert 2026
    Patriotic Concert 2026
    Patriotic Concert 2026
    Patriotic Concert 2026
    Patriotic Concert 2026
    Patriotic Concert 2026
    Patriotic Concert 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    America250, Freedom250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery