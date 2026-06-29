Patriotic Concert 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps Bugle Musician Sgt. 1st Class Nick Nichols and Bass Drum Musician Staff Sgt. Jackson Gilchrist performs at the Patriotic Concert in Lancaster, Pennsylvania on June 28th, 2026 to celebrate America's 250th Anniversary.

U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Sera