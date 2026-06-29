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    PACOM commander visits Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force [Image 4 of 10]

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    PACOM commander visits Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force

    MASON LIVE FIRE TRAINING RANGE COMPLEX, GUAM

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Douglas Columbus, commanding officer of 1st Low-Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, talks with Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Command, at Mason Live Fire Training Range Complex, Guam, June 30, 2026. Paparo visited to tour the Medium-Range Intercept Capability system as part of VALIANT SHIELD 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 10:37
    Photo ID: 9790469
    VIRIN: 260630-M-XG218-1062
    Resolution: 6021x4014
    Size: 4.45 MB
    Location: MASON LIVE FIRE TRAINING RANGE COMPLEX, GU
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, PACOM commander visits Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force [Image 10 of 10], by GySgt Scott Smolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    PACOM commander visits Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force
    PACOM commander visits Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force
    PACOM commander visits Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force
    PACOM commander visits Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force
    PACOM commander visits Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force
    PACOM commander visits Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force
    PACOM commander visits Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force
    PACOM commander visits Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force
    U.S. Marines successfully fire Medium-Range Intercept Capability system
    U.S. Marines successfully fire Medium-Range Intercept Capability system

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    III MEF
    MRIC
    #VALIANTSHIELD
    Camp Blaz

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