PACOM commander visits Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force

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U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Douglas Columbus, commanding officer of 1st Low-Altitude Air Defense Battalion, Marine Air Control Group 18, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, talks with Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Command, at Mason Live Fire Training Range Complex, Guam, June 30, 2026. Paparo visited to tour the Medium-Range Intercept Capability system as part of VALIANT SHIELD 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)