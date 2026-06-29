U.S. Marines successfully fire Medium-Range Intercept Capability system

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A U.S. Marine Corps Medium-Range Intercept Capability system fires interceptor missiles at an aerial target during exercise VALIANT SHIELD 2026 at Mason Live Fire Training Range Complex, Guam, June 30, 2026. The MRIC provides a state-of-the-art missile system that defeats enemy cruise missiles and other manned and unmanned aerial threats. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)