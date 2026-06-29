U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Simon Doran, commanding general of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, greets Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander of U.S. Pacific Command, at Mason Live Fire Training Range Complex, Guam, June 30, 2026. Paparo visited to tour the Medium-Range Intercept Capability system as part of VALIANT SHIELD 2026. Exercises like VALIANT SHIELD allow Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the joint force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Scott Smolinski)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 10:37
|Photo ID:
|9790459
|VIRIN:
|260630-M-XG218-1014
|Resolution:
|4076x2717
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|MASON LIVE FIRE TRAINING RANGE COMPLEX, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACOM commander visits Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force [Image 10 of 10], by GySgt Scott Smolinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.