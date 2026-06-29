Members of the United States Navy Band performs at the South Street Seaport Museum in New York City, July 2, 2026, during the International Naval Review 250 celebrating America's 250th birthday. The concert included the Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines Portsmouth, and members of the Royal Australian Navy Band in one of several collaborative musical performances scheduled throughout the city symbolising the enduring friendship between countries.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 10:24
|Photo ID:
|9790456
|VIRIN:
|260702-N-OA196-1058
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.78 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., partner nation bands take stage for International Naval Review [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.