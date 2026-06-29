U.S., partner nation bands take stage for International Naval Review

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The United States Navy Band performs at the South Street Seaport Museum in New York City, July 2, 2026, during the International Naval Review 250 celebrating America's 250th birthday. The concert included the Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines Portsmouth, and members of the Royal Australian Navy Band in one of several collaborative musical performances scheduled throughout the city symbolising the enduring friendship between countries.