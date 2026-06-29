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    U.S., partner nation bands take stage for International Naval Review [Image 2 of 5]

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    U.S., partner nation bands take stage for International Naval Review

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    The United States Navy Band performs at the South Street Seaport Museum in New York City, July 2, 2026, during the International Naval Review 250 celebrating America's 250th birthday. The concert included the Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines Portsmouth, and members of the Royal Australian Navy Band in one of several collaborative musical performances scheduled throughout the city symbolising the enduring friendship between countries.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 10:24
    Photo ID: 9790455
    VIRIN: 260702-N-OA196-1048
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.42 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S., partner nation bands take stage for International Naval Review [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S., partner nation bands take stage for International Naval Review
    U.S., partner nation bands take stage for International Naval Review
    U.S., partner nation bands take stage for International Naval Review
    U.S., partner nation bands take stage for International Naval Review
    U.S., partner nation bands take stage for International Naval Review

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    U.S. Navy Band
    International Naval Review
    America250
    Freedom250
    INR

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