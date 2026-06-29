U.S., partner nation bands take stage for International Naval Review

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Capt. Robert J. “Seph” Coats, commanding officer of the United States Navy Band, conducts the U.S. national anthem at a joint concert between the United States Navy Band, the Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines Portsmouth, and members of the Royal Australian Navy Band at the South Street Seaport Museum in New York City, July 2, 2026, during the International Naval Review 250 celebrating America's 250th birthday.