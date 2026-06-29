U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Odalis Ordonez, left, a behavioral health specialist, and Maj. Nathalie Diethrich, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, both assigned to the 55th Medical Detachment (Combat and Operational Stress Control), staff a behavioral health resource table to support patient continuity of care by providing psychoeducation, solution-focused therapy, and behavioral health classes during Tropic Care 2026 at Keaʻau High School, Keaʻau, Hawaii, June 26, 2026. Tropic Care 2026 is a joint-service Innovative Readiness Training mission that provides no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and behavioral health services to Hawaii Island communities in Keaʻau, Kailua-Kona, and Ocean View from June 19-28 while enhancing military readiness through real-world training. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2026 17:59
|Photo ID:
|9789529
|VIRIN:
|260626-A-OQ463-1061
|Resolution:
|6362x4241
|Size:
|6.28 MB
|Location:
|KEA'AU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.