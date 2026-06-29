Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island

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U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Odalis Ordonez, left, a behavioral health specialist, and Maj. Nathalie Diethrich, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, both assigned to the 55th Medical Detachment (Combat and Operational Stress Control), staff a behavioral health resource table to support patient continuity of care by providing psychoeducation, solution-focused therapy, and behavioral health classes during Tropic Care 2026 at Keaʻau High School, Keaʻau, Hawaii, June 26, 2026. Tropic Care 2026 is a joint-service Innovative Readiness Training mission that provides no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and behavioral health services to Hawaii Island communities in Keaʻau, Kailua-Kona, and Ocean View from June 19-28 while enhancing military readiness through real-world training. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)