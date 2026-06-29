Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island

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U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Christine Moody, left, health services administration officer, assigned to 3D Theater Medical Command, learns radio communication operations from U.S. Marine Reserve Staff Sgt. Malik Hill, transmissions chief, assigned to the 6th Communications Battalion, during Tropic Care 2026 at Keaʻau High School, Keaʻau, Hawaii, June 26, 2026. Tropic Care 2026 is a joint-service Innovative Readiness Training mission that provides no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and behavioral health services to Hawaii Island communities in Keaʻau, Kailua-Kona, and Ocean View from June 19-28 while enhancing military readiness through real-world training. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)