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    Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island [Image 4 of 6]

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    Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island

    KEA'AU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz 

    807th Theater Medical Command

    U.S. Army Reserve 1st Lt. Christine Moody, left, health services administration officer, assigned to 3D Theater Medical Command, learns radio communication operations from U.S. Marine Reserve Staff Sgt. Malik Hill, transmissions chief, assigned to the 6th Communications Battalion, during Tropic Care 2026 at Keaʻau High School, Keaʻau, Hawaii, June 26, 2026. Tropic Care 2026 is a joint-service Innovative Readiness Training mission that provides no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and behavioral health services to Hawaii Island communities in Keaʻau, Kailua-Kona, and Ocean View from June 19-28 while enhancing military readiness through real-world training. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 17:59
    Photo ID: 9789524
    VIRIN: 260626-A-OQ463-1036
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.11 MB
    Location: KEA'AU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Mikayla Fritz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island
    Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island
    Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island
    Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island
    Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island
    Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island

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    Innovative Readiness Training
    Joint Service
    Military Medicine
    IRTsWin
    IRT
    Tropic Care 2026

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