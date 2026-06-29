Tropic Care 2026 Delivers No-Cost Healthcare Services to Hawaii Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Aaron Asay, physician assistant, assigned to 154th Medical Group, Hawaii Air National Guard, teaches a healthcare and wilderness training class during Tropic Care 2026 at Ka’u Wellness, Naalehu, Hawaii, June 26, 2026. Tropic Care 2026 is a joint-service Innovative Readiness Training mission that provides no-cost medical, dental, optometry, and behavioral health services to Hawaii Island communities in Keaʻau, Kailua-Kona, and Ocean View from June 19-28 while enhancing military readiness through real-world training. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz)