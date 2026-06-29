Peruvian Submarine BAP Chipana (SS 34) Arrives for DESI 2026

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NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (May 18, 2026) Peruvian Navy sailors, assigned to the Angamos-class submarine BAP Chipana (SS 34), pose for a group photo on the pier at Naval Base Point Loma following their arrival to San Diego as part of the Diesel Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI), May 18, 2026. The DESI program was established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and partners the U.S. Navy with South American submarine-operating navies as they participate in fleet readiness exercises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Tiarra Brown)