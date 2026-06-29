(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    Peruvian Submarine BAP Chipana (SS 34) Arrives for DESI 2026 [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Peruvian Submarine BAP Chipana (SS 34) Arrives for DESI 2026

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Tiarra Brown 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (May 18, 2026) Capt. Phillip Sylvia Jr., commander, Submarine Squadron 11, left, greets Cmdr. Antero Minano, commanding officer, Peruvian Navy Angamos-class submarine BAP Chipana (SS 34), right, following Chipana’s arrival to Naval Base Point Loma as part of the 2026 Diesel Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI), May 18, 2026. The DESI program was established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and partners the U.S. Navy with South American submarine-operating navies as they participate in fleet readiness exercises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Tiarra Brown)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 07.02.2026 17:29
    Photo ID: 9789520
    VIRIN: 260518-N-QG393-1067
    Resolution: 5304x3536
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Peruvian Submarine BAP Chipana (SS 34) Arrives for DESI 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Tiarra Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Peruvian Submarine BAP Chipana (SS 34) Arrives for DESI 2026
    Peruvian Submarine BAP Chipana (SS 34) Arrives for DESI 2026
    Peruvian Submarine BAP Chipana (SS 34) Arrives for DESI 2026
    Peruvian Submarine BAP Chipana (SS 34) Arrives for DESI 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BAP Chipana, SS 34, DESI 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery