Peruvian Submarine BAP Chipana (SS 34) Arrives for DESI 2026

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NAVAL BASE POINT LOMA, Calif. (May 18, 2026) Capt. Phillip Sylvia Jr., commander, Submarine Squadron 11, left, and Cmdr. Antero Minano, commanding officer, Peruvian Navy Angamos-class submarine BAP Chipana (SS 34), pose for a photo following Chipana’s arrival to Naval Base Point Loma as part of the 2026 Diesel Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI), May 18, 2026. The DESI program was established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command and partners the U.S. Navy with South American submarine-operating navies as they participate in fleet readiness exercises. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Tiarra Brown)