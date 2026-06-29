10th Marine Regiment conducts Live Fire exercise with Panamanian partners

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A U.S Marine Corps member assigned to the Headquarters Battery, 10th Marine Regiment, helps link ammunition with members of Servicio Nacional Aeronaval while conducting a Live Fire Exercise in Colon, Panama, June 30, 2026. The exercise provides opportunities to refine marksmanship and develop hands-on experience with the M-240 light machine gun, working with U.S. Partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jabari Middleton)